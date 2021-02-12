CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. FBN Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.46.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.11. 79,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.78 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock worth $223,722,895. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.