Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.60. Crocs reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,948,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Crocs by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 12,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.