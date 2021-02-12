Critical Survey: PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PNM Resources and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources $1.46 billion 2.87 $77.89 million $2.16 22.57 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PNM Resources pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PNM Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PNM Resources and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources 2 4 2 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00

PNM Resources presently has a consensus target price of $48.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given PNM Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares PNM Resources and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources 12.49% 11.03% 2.58% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of PNM Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,206 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,067 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,885 miles of underground distribution lines, and 255 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned 997 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,151 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,260 miles of underground distribution lines, and 122 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 782,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

