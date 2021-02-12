Critical Review: Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) vs. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Pzena Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $150.75 million 4.44 $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GCM Grosvenor and Pzena Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.27%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Volatility & Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Pzena Investment Management 2.46% 10.22% 5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats GCM Grosvenor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

