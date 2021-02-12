Critical Comparison: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) vs. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 4 6 0 2.45 Weibo 1 4 3 0 2.25

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.41%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $42.06, suggesting a potential downside of 28.36%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than HUYA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HUYA and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 6.04 $67.25 million $0.29 114.79 Weibo $1.77 billion 7.48 $494.67 million $2.18 26.93

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84% Weibo 29.86% 21.27% 10.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats HUYA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, such as Super FST, Fans Headline, and Weibo Express, promoted accounts, and promoted trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product consists of red envelops and coupons that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

