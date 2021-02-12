Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,646. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Criteo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.