Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.77.

TSE CR opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$145.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Over the last three months, insiders bought 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,413.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

