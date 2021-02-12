Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Up 840.1% in January

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,289,800 shares, a growth of 840.1% from the January 14th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

CRLBF stock remained flat at $$16.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,779,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,052. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.