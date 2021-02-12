Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.