Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.
Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,759,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
