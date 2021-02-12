Credit Suisse Group Increases Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $115.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of AKAM opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

