Creative Planning Sells 603 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 217,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com stock opened at $295.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.66 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $319.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

