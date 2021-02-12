Creative Planning Sells 263 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,124.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $984.19 and its 200-day moving average is $928.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $932.73.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

