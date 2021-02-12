Creative Planning Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $54,938,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $42,065,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,536,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

VMC stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.