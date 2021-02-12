Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

