Creative Planning Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

