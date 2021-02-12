Creative Planning Increases Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.20. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

