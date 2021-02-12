Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.