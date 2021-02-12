Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the January 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CELZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 58,290,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,246,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Creative Medical Technology
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.