Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Update

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the January 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CELZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 58,290,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,246,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

