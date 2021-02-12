Craig Hallum Raises Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Price Target to $70.00

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $956,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

