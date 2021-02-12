Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Releases Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $4.72 on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 66,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,075. Cowen has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $888.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

