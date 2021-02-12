Cowen Boosts Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $65.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) had its target price raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,536. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

