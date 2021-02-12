Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.
Boot Barn stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
