Cowen Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $68.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 58,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $3,310,001.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,225 shares of company stock worth $9,666,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 90,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.