Covesting Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $192,915.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

