Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-2.86 for the period.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 719,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

