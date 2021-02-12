Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) fell 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.74. 56,679,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 14,102,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get Coty alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,944.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.