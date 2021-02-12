Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.18

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.18 and traded as high as $59.70. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 158,556 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.18.

About Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

