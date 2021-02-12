Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of CRVS opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
