CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,803,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $104.40 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.92. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CorVel by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

