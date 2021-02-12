Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 270,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 252,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTX. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 400,761 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,507,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 61.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

