Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.