Cornerstone OnDemand Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,030 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the average volume of 162 call options.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

