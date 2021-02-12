CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.22. 183,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 156,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 834,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

