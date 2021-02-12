CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic’s shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in five of the past six quarters. Investment in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships ensures long-term revenue growth. Laser focus on operational excellence should keep the bottom line in good shape in the foreseeable future. Acquisitions help boost market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. On the flip side, with goodwill constituting more than half of its total assets, CoreLogic’s capital structure puts investors at risk. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. High customer concentration remains a major concern.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLGX. Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 5,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 99,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 254,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after buying an additional 253,845 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 326.6% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 250,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

