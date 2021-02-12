CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,932. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $911.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

