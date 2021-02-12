Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,862,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,173 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Copart were worth $491,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $22,911,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

