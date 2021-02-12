Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.09. 480,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,875% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $161.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Contura Energy, Inc engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. It operates through the following business segments: Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Met; Central Appalachia (CAPP)-Thermal; Northern Appalachia (NAPP); and All Other. The CAPP-Met comprises of seven active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, sixteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

