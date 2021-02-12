Contrasting CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get CapitaLand alerts:

This table compares CapitaLand and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29%

This table compares CapitaLand and bpost SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.57 billion 2.23 $1.57 billion N/A N/A bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion 0.55 $172.70 million $0.86 13.51

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CapitaLand and bpost SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost SA/NV 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volatility & Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats CapitaLand on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments. Its real estate portfolio includes commercial and retail properties; business parks; shopping malls; offices; homes; industrial and logistics properties; integrated and urban developments; and lodging and residential properties, as well as real estate investment trusts (REITs), business trusts, and private funds. The company also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management and trust management services. In addition, it offers management support and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore. CapitaLand Limited operates as a subsidiary of CLA Real Estate Holdings Pte Ltd.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.