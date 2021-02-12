Contrasting Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.06 $284.98 million $1.99 16.64

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Broadstone Net Lease and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00 STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $28.36, suggesting a potential downside of 14.36%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

Summary

STORE Capital beats Broadstone Net Lease on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

