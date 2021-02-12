Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) Shares Down 7.7%

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 288,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Get Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) alerts:

Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) (CVE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Contact Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It focuses on Pony Creek, Dixie Flats, and North Star properties. Contact Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Gold Corp. (C.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.