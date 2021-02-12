Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) (CVE:CEM) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$10.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CEM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

