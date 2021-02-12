CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Raised to $11.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CEIX stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

