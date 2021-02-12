Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.25. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 9,153 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 125.81% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

