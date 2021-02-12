Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.80. Comptoir Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 62,000 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Comptoir Group (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

