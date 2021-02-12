Comparing Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68% Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

0.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.42 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.79 $58.73 million $3.56 2.53

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

