Comparing Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Everspin Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $204.35 million 8.17 N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 3.51 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -8.66

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canaan and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everspin Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.30%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Canaan.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46%

Risk & Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canaan beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

