Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.143 per share on Friday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

