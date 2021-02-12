Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.143 per share on Friday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $69.32.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.