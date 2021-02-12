Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.11 ($6.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day moving average is €4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.93. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12-month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

