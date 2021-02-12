Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $3.25. Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 460 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.17 million and a PE ratio of -232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

