Comerica Bank Sells 9,974 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Timken were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 18.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after acquiring an additional 113,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

