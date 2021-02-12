Comerica Bank Has $3.83 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.